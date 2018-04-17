General Morgan Kinder, age 94 of Georgetown, Ohio, died Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Hospice Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was a United States Navy World War II Veteran. He was also a carpenter, farmer and a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church. Mr. Kinder was born February 1, 1924 in Fleming County, Kentucky the son of the late William Hobart and Mary Frances (Debord) Kinder. He was also preceded in death by two sisters – Elizabeth Curtis and Susan Muse; five brothers – William, Robert, Elmer, Carlos and David Kinder. Mr. Kinder is survived by his loving wife of seventy-four years – Marjorie (Talbert) Kinder; two sons – Glenn Dean Kinder (Donna) of Campobello, South Carolina and Darrell Lee Kinder of Lorain, Ohio; one grandson – Dennis Kinder of Culpepper, Virginia and one sister – Beatrice Hampton of Ripley, Ohio Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Ron Garbutt and Brother Les McLaughlin will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: The Hospice Care Center at Kenton Pointe 1435 Kenton Pointe Way Maysville, Kentucky 41056. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com