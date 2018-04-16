Sardinia discusses street repair

By Martha B. Jacob –

The Village of Sardinia council met in regular session on April 9 and discussed upcoming plans to fixing some of the street issues in the village.

The village is planning to hire another village worker to help with the streets. The applicant must have good backhoe experience.

Chair of the public works committee, Craig Clark reported that he and village administrator Tim Mock are working of figures to possibly laying Geotextile fabric material down which basically stops mud from coming up.

Geotex is used with soil to sererate, filter, reinforce and protect.

“The use of this material makes a good base,” Clark explained, “so anything we build from there on out is good. And instead of digging up the pavement, we can lay rock fro three to five inches thick then using the material from the railroad track forward.