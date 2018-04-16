Mary Taylor visits Brown County

By Wayne Gates –

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor made a campaign stop in Mt. Orab on Saturday, April 7.

Taylor is running to replace Ohio Governor John Kasich, who is leaving office at the end of this year. She and running mate Nathan Estruth talked to a crowd of supporters for about an hour at LaRosa’s.

“I believe that Ohio deserves an unapologetic conservative as Governor and that I why I am running to be the next Governor of the State of Ohio,” Taylor told local republicans.

“Average Ohioans are sick and tired of being told what to do by the establishment. They want to coronate a candidate. They don’t want the voters to have a choice in this race.”

Taylor was referring to Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who is running against her.

“As much as the establishment in Columbus wants you to believe that Mike DeWine is the choice for the Republican nomination, they now know that’s not the case. We are going to see a groundswell of support and we are going to win this one on May 8th,” Taylor said.

“I win tough races. That’s going to be very important this November.”