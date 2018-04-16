Jennings sentenced to life

By Wayne Gates –

Eugene Jennings was sentenced to life in prison on April 6 after pleading guilty to raping a ten year old girl. He will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

He has also been ruled to be a Tier 3 sex offender, meaning that he has to report to local authorities every 90 days when released from prison.

Jennings was indicted Sept. 21 of last year on four counts of Rape, four counts of Gross Sexual Imposition, one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and two counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles.

All of the other charges were dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

“There is no sentence that I can give that can appropriately deal with this situation,” Common Pleas Judge Scott Gusweiler said to Jennings in court.

“This sentence destroys you, Mr. Jennings, it destroys your loved ones that are here supporting you. It destroys the victim’s family. And when these cases come up, it takes a chip out of our community. These are the cases that you never forget.”