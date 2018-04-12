Lady G-Men hoping to break early season losing streak with steady improvement

By Wade Linville –

The Georgetown Lady G-Men are showing improvement on the field, but are still struggling to bring home wins in the early season of play.

The Lady G-Men dropped to an 0-5-1 record on the season with a 9-4 loss to the Clermont Northeastern Lady Rockets on April 11.

The Lady G-Men are in the midst of breaking in a new varsity pitcher after losing their full-time pitcher, Kassidy Seigla, from last season to graduation.

Pitching in the Lady G-Men’s April 5 loss to Blanchester was freshman Jaiden Slack in her varsity debut season.

Expect much improvement out of the Lady G-Men as the season rolls along and some of the younger players on the varsity squad gain additional experience. The Lady G-Men were scheduled to host Lynchburg-Clay for a non-league double header on April 14, and they are back in action on their home field April 17 for a league game against the Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers.