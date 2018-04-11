Ruth A Bohl

Ruth Ann Bohl, age 72 of Peebles, Ohio died Monday, April 9, 2018 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a retired machine operator for Surgical Appliances in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ruth was born April 26, 1945 in Hillsboro, Ohio to Eunice (Murray) Hawkins of Winchester, Ohio and the late Orville Hawkins. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by one son – Russell Dean Hawkins and one step-son – Michael Bohl. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Bohl is survived by her husband – Fred Bohl; two step-daughter – Melody Songer and husband George of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Donna Newberry and husband Larry of Georgetown, Ohio; two grandchildren – Ryan Hawkins of Bethel, Ohio and Robert D. Hawkins of Mt.Orab, Ohio; five step-grandchildren – Tara Brinck and husband Matt and Amy Songer Finch and husband Matt all of Sharonville, Ohio, Krystal Gauche and husband Rick of Fayetteville, Ohio, Kristina Layman of Georgetown, Ohio and Bret Michael Bohl of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two great grandchildren – Jocelynn Skky Hawkins and Robert D. Hawkins, Jr., five step-great grandchildren – Mallory and Zander Finch, Cole and Carter Gauche and Levy Layman; two brothers – Phillip Hawkins of Sugar Tree Ridge, Ohio and Bill Hawkins and wife Beverly of Hillsboro, Ohio; four sisters – Wanda Addington of Mowrystown, Ohio, Laura Roades of Sardinia, Ohio, Sandra Palmer of Winchester, Ohio and Colleen Howser and husband Gary of Sardinia, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Lake Waynoka Community Chapel in Lake Waynoka, Ohio. Sam Talley will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com