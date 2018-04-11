Linda M. Bradburn (nee Moore), devoted wife of Richard “Dick” J. Bradburn for 57 wonderful years. Loving mother of Jeff Bradburn, Troy Bradburn, Kim Altman (Raymond L.) and Connie Laub. Proud grandma “Hun” of Richard “Rick”, Jacob, Luke, and Crystal Bradburn, Anna Wulfeck, Tom and Christina Laub, and great-grandchildren Nick Pasco, Haylee Laub, Destiny Bodley, Trinity Frost and Wesley Bradburn. Sister of Arlene Lung, Larry Moore, Richard Moore and the late Robert “Bud” Moore. Cousin “Sis” of Colleen Brown. Also survived by numerous family and friends.

Linda, a resident of Amelia, passed away Friday April 6, 2018 at the age of 75. Visitation, E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 West Main St. Amelia, Thursday April 12, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 12:00 PM. Interment Olive Branch Cemetery in Batavia Township. Memorial donations may be made to Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. www.ecnurre.com