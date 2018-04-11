Emma J Seip

Emma Jane Seip, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, April 9, 2018 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Fairview Church near Georgetown, Ohio. Emma was born July 21, 1928 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Edith (Tumbleson) Seip. She was also preceded in death by one son – Douglas Leon Winkle and three brothers – Russell, Marshall and Chuck Seip. Emma Jane Seip, age 89 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, April 9, 2018 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Fairview Church near Georgetown, Ohio. Emma was born July 21, 1928 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late John and Edith (Tumbleson) Seip. She was also preceded in death by one son – Douglas Leon Winkle and three brothers – Russell, Marshall and Chuck Seip.

Emma is survived by one son – Robert Guinn and wife Mary of Glencoe, Kentucky; four daughters – Donna Powell of Georgetown, Ohio, Diane Ferrill and husband Mack of Batavia, Ohio, Ramona Applegate and husband Jeff of Ripley, Ohio and Jessica Michelle Jordan and husband Paul of Mt. Orab, Ohio; ten grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; eleven great great grandchildren; one sister – Thelma Lindsey of Georgetown, Ohio and three brothers – John Seip and wife Barb, Donald Seip and wife Ann and Earl Seip and wife Connie all of Georgetown, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, April 15, 2018 at the Fairview Church, 10989 US 68, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Rev. Lee Shafer will officiate. A memorial gathering of family and friends will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Sunday at the church. Interment will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 16, 2018 in the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Church, P.O. Box 146, Georgetown OH 45121.