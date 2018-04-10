Ola Wittmeyer entered into eternal rest on her 73rd birthday on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born Margie Ola Halcomb on April 4, 1945, in Cincinnati to Glenn and Eileen (Fryman) Halcomb and a former resident of Georgetown, Ohio.

She loved the Lord, her family, and the simple pleasures that others take for granted. Her personality was larger than life and nothing but loving, and she touched the lives of people who met her only once. She gave beyond her means to those in need. She looked for the good in everyone and sought to experience joy, every day, no matter what life brought.

Ola is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Wittmeyer of Louisville, Kentucky, and Sara Wittmeyer of Bloomington, Indiana; two grandsons, Brycen Bates of Louisville and Miles Bailey of Bloomington; a sister, Patricia Sweet, a brother, Wayne Halcomb; and many friends and family who hold her in loving memory.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ronnie; and a newborn daughter, Lori.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 PM, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. in Amelia, Ohio. Interment will follow at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery near New Richmond.

Ola’s daughters cordially invite you to come share memories and celebrate the life of their mother.

You may also sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.