Beatrice A Baumann

Beatrice Audrey Baumann, age 90 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Villa Nursing and Rehabilation Center on Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Beatrice was born February 9, 1928 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Walter and Alice (Wagner) Kempf. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph D. Baumann in 2006 and two brothers – Walter E. and Robert Kempf.

Mrs. Baumann is survived by two children – Karen Baumann of Batavia, Ohio and Daniel Baumann and wife Teri of Georgetown, Ohio and one sister-in-law – Betty Kempf of Florida.

Following cremation, the family will be receiving friends from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Friday, April 13, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Private inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family on Saturday, April 14, 2018 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Hospice of Hope, In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to:Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Blvd., Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154

