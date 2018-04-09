Charges filed in 2012 overdose death

By Wayne Gates –

Six years after his death, charges have been filed in the case of Justen Ramsey.

Ronald Fizer of Aberdeen has been charged with Reckless Homicide and Involuntary Manslaughter in connection with the drug overdose death of Ramsey in May of 2012.

Both charges are third degree felonies.

“This case has been looked at for a long period of time. More recently, the (Brown County) Sheriff’s Office sat down with Fizer and got him to make some comments that put him on the scene at the time the death took place,” said Brown County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel “Woody” Breyer.

Breyer said that the admission by Fizer was central to the charges being filed.

Speaking in general terms about the circumstances where a Reckless Homicide charge would be filed in a drug overdose case, Breyer said “If you make it possible for someone to use drugs, and then you find out that they are suffering from an overdose and you don’t call anybody and you let them die, then you are guilty of a crime.”