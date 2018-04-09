$250K more for Gaslight

By Wayne Gates –

Another $250,000 is coming from the state to renovate the Gaslight Theater in Georgetown. The money is part of the $2.62 billion dollar Ohio Capital Budget.

The money matches an additional sum that was approved last year. Georgetown Village Administrator Art Owens said that he already has plans for spending the money.

“The first step of the process is bringing an engineer in to go over the HVAC system. It’s sitting above the stage on a catwalk and we want to make sure that it’s structurally sound and safe,” Owens said.

“After that, we want to upgrade the flooring, make some repairs to the stage, upgrade the sound and lighting system and replace the curtains. We would also like to get the floor refinished in the main theater itself, which would require removal of the seats.”