Three Broncos named SW District Division I Basketball Honorable Mentions

By Wade Linville –

Three senior members of the Western Brown High School varsity boys basketball team wrapped up their high school hoop career by earning Southwest District Division I honors.

Clayton Wolfe, Elijah Smith, and Jack Finn were all named SW District Division I Honorable Mentions for their success on the hardwood this season.

Wolfe led the Broncos in scoring this past season, racking up over 290 total points during his senior season of high school hoops in addition to 45 assists, 28 steals, and 70 rebounds. Wolfe finished the season with a field goal percentage of 45.4, a free throw percentage of 82.5, and a three-point shooting percentage of 44.2

Smith was the Broncos’ second leading scorer with a season total of 260 points to go along with 80 rebounds, and 39 assists. He finished with a field goal percentage of 49.7.

Finn led the Broncos in rebounding with a season total of 156 boards. He was the Broncos’ third leading scorer with a total of 248 points. He also dished out 30 assists during the season and 35 steals with a field goal percentage of 45.5 and a free throw percentage of 72.6.