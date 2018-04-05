Pack, Wiederhold earn District 16 Division III honors

By Wade Linville –

Georgetown’s 6’7” junior basketball standout, Noah Pack, has been named to the Ohio District 16 Division III First Team of all-stars by coaches in the district.

Pack led the Georgetown G-Men in scoring, rebounding, assists, blocked shots, and steals during the 2017-18 season, a court campaign in which the G-Men finished as Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division champions with a flawless league record of 12-0 with Pack earning National Division Co-Player of the Year honors.

The G-Men finished with an overall record of 15-8 with Pack recording season totals of 376 points, 343 rebounds, 69 assists, 73 blocks, and 38 steals. He finished with a field goal percentage of 61.4 and a free throw percentage of 66.1.

Named to the District 16 Division III all-star list as an Honorable Mention for the 2017-18 basketball season was Fayetteville-Perry senior Luke Wiederhold, who led the Rockets in scoring with an average of over 17 points per game to go along with an average of just over seven rebounds per contest.

Wiederhold racked up a total of 384 points and 181 rebounds this past season with a field goal percentage of 49.9.