Linda Fulton, 75, of North Fort Myers Fl, formerly of Bethel, Ohio died March 25, 2018 at Lee Memorial Hospital. Born December 8, 1942 in Mariemont Ohio. Survived by her husband of 56 years Frank Fulton, daughter Tracy Patten (Terry) grandchildren Branden Patten (Heather), Brittany Bolender (Jamie), Tucker Patten (Emily), Tanner Patten and Tessa Patten. Great grandchildren Kaden Patten, Dakota Bolender, Mason Patten, Easton Bolender, Addison Bolender, and Lyra Patten. Sister Gail Redmond, sister in law Patty Hannika. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Ruth Hannika, brother Randall Hannika, and brother in law Clifford Fulton. A memorial service for Linda will be held at a future date.