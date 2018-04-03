Phillip A. Schweickart, age 68 of Winchester, Ohio, died Friday, March 30, 2018 at Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center located at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. He was a retired over the road truck driver for Commercial Carriers, a member of the Bible Baptist Church in West Union, Ohio and a United States Army Vietnam Veteran. Mr. Schweickart was born June 14, 1949 in Brown County, Ohio the son of the late John and Virginia (Woollard) Schweickart. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Loretta Lynn Schweickart and one brother – Roger Schweickart. Mr. Schweickart is survived by his loving wife of nearly forty-nine years – Donna (Starks) Schweickart; two daughters – Lorie Miracle (Brian) of Georgetown, Ohio and Lisa Wykoff (Scott) of Ripley, Ohio; three grandsons – Phillip Benjamin Miracle, Joshua David Miracle and Isaiah Joseph Miracle; five brothers – Tommy Schweickart of St. Jacobs, Illinois, James Schweickart of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Robert Schweickart of Hazard, Kentucky, Clark Schweickart of Chandler, Arizona and Mark Schweickart of Maysville, Kentucky; many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Bible Baptist Church in West Union, Ohio. Rev. Tim Carter will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, at the church. Interment will follow the funeral service in Linwood Cemetery in Russellville, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to: the Prostate Cancer Foundation at: www.pcf.org Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com