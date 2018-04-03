New group managing Gaslight

The Georgetown Village Council recently awarded the Gaslight Theater management contract to The Gaslight Theater Rental Company. The mission of the Gaslight Theater Rental Company [GTRC] is to maintain the integrity and beauty of the theater’s physical plant while working with the community to obtain maximum use of the facility. GTRC is a non-profit organization with no paid employees. All funds obtained from the rental of the Gaslight shall be put back into the maintenance of the theater. The board members are strictly working as volunteer members of the Brown County community. The GTRC board includes Jill McCarley Dotson, Dody Crisp Staker, Debbie Haubner Adkins, and Dolores Reid Stuhlreyer.