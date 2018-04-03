New fire district needs funds

By Wayne Gates –

The Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District in the Sardinia area is looking to get off the ground.

The district has a three mill levy on the May 8 ballot. District organizers want to use the money to pay for two EMT squad members on station 12 hours a day seven days a week and for equipment and maintenance.

“If the levy passes, we will go live with the Eastern Joint Fire and EMS District on January 1, 2019,” said Sardinia Assistant Fire Chief Mike Young. He said that the dispatch boundaries would remain the same.

The district would be based out of the Sardinia Fire Station and serve the Village of Sardinia and Washington, Franklin and Eagle townships in Brown County as well as Clay Township in Highland County.

The three mill levy would cancel any current public safety levies that residents in the district are paying now.