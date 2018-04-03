Joan F. Workman, age 85 of Ripley, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing Home in Georgetown, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a cook for the Ripley School district for nine years. She was also a lifelong member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Ripley, Ohio. Mrs. Workman was born September 18, 1932 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Bernard and Margaret (Hauke) Spiller. She was also preceded in death by her husband of nearly sixty-six years – Paul Workman and one sister – Catherine Rau. Mrs. Workman is survived by five daughters – Linda Rice (Mike) of Ripley, Ohio, Theresa Johnson (Don) of Maryville, Tennessee, Janet Malone (Jim) of Ripley, Ohio, Arlene Crum (Bruce) of Georgetown, Ohio and Karen Fultz (Steve Swearingen) of Ripley, Ohio; nine grandchildren – Caleb Rice, Ashley (Rice) Reindel, Matthew Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Kari Malone, Luke Malone, Neil Malone, Holli Fultz and Justin Fultz; eight great-grandchildren – Caleigh, Ava, Elizabeth, Conner, Cade, Cali, Braxton and Carter; one sister – Mary Hackman of Cincinnati, Ohio; three brothers – Bud Spiller, Bill Spiller and Dave Spiller, all of Ripley, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, April 6, 2018 at St. Michael Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Ron Williams will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:30 A.M.at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will follow the funeral mass in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.Cahallfuneralhomes.com