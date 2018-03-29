Laney signs with Lindsey Wilson

Fayetteville-Perry senior to continue softball career on collegiate level –

By Wade Linville –

It’s official! Fayetteville-Perry High School’s senior softball standout, Rachel Laney, will continue her career as a student/athlete on the collegiate level at Lindsey Wilson College.

Laney has been a multi-sport standout during her time at Fayetteville-Perry High School, not only competing as a standout first baseman on the varsity softball team, but also competing in track and field and football.

Laney became well-known on the gridiron after getting a start in football at a young age and sticking with the sport throughout high school, finishing up her senior season of varsity football this past fall.

Laney excels in throwing events as a member of the Fayetteville-Perry varsity track and field team. In the season opener at Georgetown on March 26, Laney won the shot put event with a throw of 30-10.25.

Laney’s good glove at first base and her strong bat earned aided the Fayetteville-Perry varsity softball team to a runner-up finish in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference small school division during her junior season last spring, a varsity softball team with only one senior. A versatile player on the field, Laney was once the catcher for the Fayetteville Lady Rockets but has started at first base in recent years.

“Rachel’s first love was most likely catching, but she’s moved over to first base for us because I needed her at first base. She does a great job at first base, she’s really quick, and that’s what helps the whole team,” said Fayetteville-Perry varsity softball coach, Joe Vilvens. “Rachel, for me, is a very good team player. She moves there knowing that’s where she does the best for everybody, and gives us the best chance to win. Last year, by far, was her best year. She had a great batting average last year and had a good attitude coming into last year. She works really hard.”

A signing ceremony was held at Fayetteville-Perry High School for Laney on Friday, March 23 with family, friends, coaches, and other school staff members present.

“The most important thing, a very nice young lady and always has been,” Fayetteville-Perry High School Athletic Director Ryan Briggs said of Laney during the March 23 signing. “A fine young lady and we wish her nothing but the best.”

Rachel Laney is the daughter of Mike and Ronda Laney, and while attending Lindsey Wilson College she plans to pursue a degree in Health and Physical Education.