Baseball season begins for G-Men

By Wade Linville –

The 2018 spring baseball season got underway for the Georgetown G-Men on Monday, March 26, as they played host to the Blanchester Wildcats in their season opener.

It was a respectable showing for the young G-Men in their season opener against Blanchester, although the Georgetown squad suffered a 7-2 loss.

The G-Men take the field this season with no seniors to provide leadership on the field after losing three seniors to graduation from last year’s team, including the team’s three time all-league player Christian Linville.

The G-Men trailed by only two runs (4-2) heading into the sixth inning with Georgetown junior Peyton Penny performing well at the mound.

Junior Lance Leggett came to the mound to pitch the later innings for the G-Men, giving up only three runs with some coming from errors in the field.

Georgetown junior Isaac Holland went one-for-two at the plate in Monday’s season opener, swinging for a single in his first at-bat, a sacrifice in his second at bat, and flying out in his final at-bat of the day. Holland recorded one RBI.

Georgetown junior Jackson Gregory batted two-for-three in Monday’s bout, swinging for two singles after taking a base-on-balls and striking out in his final at-bat.

Georgetown junior Blake Miles swung for one hit in three at-bats.

The G-Men were scheduled to host the Bethel-Tate Tigers in a Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division battle on March 28, and they are back in action on their home field March 31 to host Portsmouth West for a non-league game.