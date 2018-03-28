Richard C Kiser Sr

Richard Carl Kiser, Sr., 88 years of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday March 27, 2018. He was born in Cincinnati on September 17, 1929, the son of the late Carl and Alvera (Perry) Kiser. Besides his parents, he was also preceded by three brothers. Richard was one of the founders of the Everglades City VR Corporation. Richard is survived by his wife, Etta Mae (Taylor) Kiser, two sons, Richard (Peggy) Kiser, Jr. of Sardinia and Robert (Paula) Kiser of Hillsboro, daughter, Carolyn King of Sardinia, six grandchildren: Clay (Kelli) Kiser, Clint (Melinda) Kiser, Rachel (Caleb) Bohrer, Alicia King, Christen (Anthony) Fisher and Chad (Erica) King and nine great grandchildren: Cylee, Cooper, Taylor, Landan, Matthew, Gavin, Olivia, Emma and Austin. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Friday March 30, 2018 at the Wallace-Thompson Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will follow at the Fincastle Cemetery. Friends may call from 12:00 PM until time of service on Friday March 30, 2018 at the Funeral Home in Winchester. To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com