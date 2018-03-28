Kenneth D McCarty

Kenneth Dale McCarty, 82, passed away Sunday morning, Feb. 25, 2018 at Pristine Senior Living Center in Jamestown. Ken was a realtor and auctioneer. He was involved in the Caesars Creek Grange. He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington. He was born May 16, 1935 in Highland County, the son of the late Buel and Opal Rayburn McCarty. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella J. McCarty, whom he married Dec. 20, 1969 in Fayetteville. He was very fortunate to have found a wonderful and cherished companion, Kathy Pignotti of Jamestown, who made the last five years wonderful. Ken is survived by four children, Charles (Margaret) Adams of Yellow Springs, Debbie (John) Smith of Wilmington, John (Becky) Adams of Bellbrook and Roger (Karen) Adams of Centerville; grandchildren, Eric (Alexis) Adams, Nicole (Matt) Will, Chastity (Michael) Flanigan, George (Wendy) Smith, Kimberly (Corey) Bratton, Heather Adams and Kenneth Adams; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Stella and Memphis Adams, Addy and Carter Will, Alex, Austin and Andrew Flanigan, Ashley Neidich, Daizey and Jorgia Smith and Alyssa and Grace Robinson; sisters Lois (Lee) Morris of Centerville and Bonnie (John) Howe of Bellbrook; brother, Kermit (Carol) McCarty of Beavercreek; and niece and nephews, Tine, Brian and Michael. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church with a gathering following in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, as Kenneth had a special bond with his special needs great-grandson Andrew Flanigan, donations are directed to Little Hearts Big Smiles, http://www.littleheartsbigsmiles.org. The Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. To sign the online register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com