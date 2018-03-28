Betty J. Harvey, age 90 of Beavercreek, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Harvey was born March 27, 1927 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William Sherman and Alberta (Scott) Loudon. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Clifford Charles Harvey in 1984, whom she married in 1952 and one brother – Charles F. Loudon. Betty J. Harvey, age 90 of Beavercreek, Ohio and formerly of Georgetown, Ohio died Saturday, March 24, 2018 at the Sycamore Hospital in Miamisburg, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Harvey was born March 27, 1927 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late William Sherman and Alberta (Scott) Loudon. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Clifford Charles Harvey in 1984, whom she married in 1952 and one brother – Charles F. Loudon.

Mrs. Harvey is survived by one son – Kenneth Harvey of Centerville, Ohio; one daughter – Carol Rinaldi and husband Gerald of Chesterfield, Missouri; one granddaughter – Catherine Rinaldi of Springfield, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; a cherished sister-in-law – Marguerite McKee of Hillsboro, Ohio; a dear cousin – Marge Koewler of Norwood, Ohio and special friends – Jim and Marilyn Burns of Beavercreek, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. Scott Hennig will officiate. There will be no visitation. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

Thank you to all her friends from the many years she participated in senior citizen bowling groups in both Xenia and Beavercreek. A special thank you to the devoted staff at Elmcroft in Xenia.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Great Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati OH 45203