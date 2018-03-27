Ruthven Gallery open house set

By Martha Jacob –

John A. Ruthven’s Wildlife Internationale’ Inc. is located at the Thompson House Gallery in Georgetown. The gallery is owned by wildlife artist John A. Ruthven. It first opened in 1977. Local resident Selma Pitzer is manager of the gallery with several other part-time employees who help out at special events.

The gallery offers Ruthven’s wildlife art original paintings, original drawings, limited edition prints, books and a large assortment of note cards.

“At Thompson House Gallery we also offer professional and reasonable custom framing for all kinds of artwork including originals, prints, portraits, posters, diplomas, military medals and memorabilia,” said Pitzer. “We also offer free estimates.”

Mr. Ruthven commented that back in the 1970’s his artwork was available at over 60 galleries around the country, but he didn’t have his own gallery.

“We loved Georgetown, and my wife Judy enjoyed restoring old buildings,” Ruthven said. “We purchased and restored Ulysses S. Grant’s Boyhood Home, so when the Thompson House became available we purchased it and restored it.”

Ruthven has been painting wildlife since he was a little boy growing up in Cincinnati. After serving in the US Navy during WWII, he returned to Cincinnati and studied at the Cincinnati Art Academy. After graduation he opened his own commercial art studio.