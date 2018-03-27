Drug bust by BC Task Force

On March 14, 2018, Agents from the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, with assistance from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 10437 Oakwood Rd. Winchester, Ohio 45697. Once on scene, Brian Sandera, a forty five year old male, was taken into custody.

This was the result of an investigations stemming from a tip, and assistance from the Winchester Police Department.

A search of the property revealed an indoor marihuana growing operation, prescription pills, a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, firearms, and US currency.

Brian Sandera is currently incarcerated at the Brown County Jail on the following charges: Possession of Methamphetamine,Possession and Cultivation of Marijuana, Trafficking in Methamphetamine with a firearm specification, Having weapons while under disability, and Resisting Arrest.

Anyone who has any drug information can contact the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force at (937)-378-2573.