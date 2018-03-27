$1.7 million in flood damage

By Wayne Gates –

The flooding of late February caused $1.7 million in damage in Brown County.

The Ohio River peaked at 53.79 feet on February 25, making it the 20th highest flood in Ohio history. The flooding caused $40 million dollars in damage statewide.

Ohio Governor John Kasich has already declared Brown and other river counties as state disaster areas, and inspectors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency were in the county on March 14 inspecting the damage.

“Aberdeen, Higginsport and Union Township all reported damage,” said Brown County Emergency Management Director Barbara Davis.

“Aberdeen is reporting $15,000 worth of damage for cleanup to the park, Higginsport is reporting $23,000 for the damage to their boat ramps and Union Township is reporting eight road slips on seven different roads. They estimated the repair cost at $1.7 million.”

Davis said that FEMA was also taking damage from the Feb. 25 tornado near Hamersville into consideration.