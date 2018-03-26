Shirley F Gleason

Shirley Faris Gleason, age 77 of Mandeville, LA died Saturday, January 14, 2018 at her home. She was a retired artist and business entrepreneur. Shirley had a passion for theater, music and dance. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren attending sporting and school events. She enjoyed activities with friends at the Mandeville Senior Center. Ms. Faris Gleason was born, April 17, 1940 in Maysville, Ky the daughter of Russell Faris and Betty Green Faris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert R (Sonny) Faris and William Jeffrey Faris. Ms. Faris Gleason is survived by one sister, Cindy Faris Pendley Palm Harbor, Fl, one brother, Jon Faris (Diana) and a sister-in- law, Sue Rosser Faris, all of Ripley, Ohio, three children – Jim Gleason (Lydia), Shane Gleason (Casey), of Mandeville, LA and Ben Gleason of Morgantown, IN., four grandchildren, Callie Gleason, Quinn Gleason, Garrett Gleason and Kelly Ann Gleason, all of Mandeville, LA., nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6pm on Monday, April 2, 2018 at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Ryan Frack will officiate.