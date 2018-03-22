SHAC wraps up first season of high school bowling

Bowling all-stars, winning teams receive awards at SHAC Winter Sports Banquet –

By Wade Linville –

The first season of high school bowling for the Southern Hills Athletic Conference is in the books. The winter bowling season for varsity boys and girls teams of the SHAC wrapped up in traditional fashion on March 11, as the SHAC hosted its annual Winter Sports Awards Banquet at Fairfield High School in Leesburg. Taking home the SHAC championship trophy in high school girls bowling this winter was the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs, finishing conference play with a total score of 3,110. The Eastern Lady Warriors finished runner-up in SHAC standings with a team score of 2,640, while it was the Fairfield Lady Lions finishing in third place with a score of 2,619, the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets in fourth place with a score of 2,196, and the Whiteaok Lady Wildcats in fifth place with a score of 2,056. The SHAC Girls Bowler of the Year Award went to Lynchburg’s Tia McConnaughey. Taking home All-SHAC awards for girls bowling were: Tia McConnaughey (Lynchburg-Clay), Taylor McLaughlin (Lynchburg-Clay), Mikaela Tipton (Lynchburg-Clay), Hannah Morgan (Lynchburg-Clay), Taylor Lawson (Fairfield), Rachel Laney (Fayetteville-Perry), Morghan Sellman (Lynchburg-Clay), and Kytayia Becraft (Whiteoak).

In SHAC high school boys bowling, it was the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs capturing the conference title with a team score of 4,174. The Fairfield Lions finished runner-up in SHAC boys competition with a team score of 3,497, while the Whiteoak Wildcats finished in third place with a score of 3,209, Ripley in fourth with a score of 2,823, Eastern in fifth with a score of 2,663, and Fayetteville-Perry in sixth place with a score of 1,604. Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School lacked enough female bowlers to put together a high school girls bowling team, but Ripley’s Meghan Jolley competed on the RULH High School boys bowling team this winter and was the only Ripley bowler to earn All-SHAC honors in the sport. Receiving the SHAC Boys Bowler of the Year Award was Lynchburg-Clay’s Eli Hollingsworth. Also receiving All-SHAC awards in boys bowling were: Noah Fenner (Lynchburg-Clay), Jonah Fenner (Lynchburg-Clay), Holden Ferguson (Fairfield), Blaine Vickers (Fairfield), Jacob Cox (Fairfield), and Casey Nace (Whiteoak).