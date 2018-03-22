GHS inducts four new members into Sports Hall of Fame

By Wade Linville –

Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School welcomed four new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame during the 2017-18 winter sports season. Georgetown High School held its Hall of Fame induction Feb. 17 to honor new inductees – Tom Anderson, Terry Boone, Jimmy Lewis, and Jess Adamson.

Tom Anderson

Tom Anderson was a graduate of De Vilbiss High School in Toledo. He taught English and Speech at Georgetown High School. He was a very active golfer and cyclist, and he loved to travel with his wife, Barb. Anderson created the golf program at Georgetown High School. He coached golf at GHS for over 20 years. He affectionately nicknamed his golf team the “floggers” and named a team captain each year that he deemed “Captain Flog”. During his time, he coached two league championship teams, two sectional championship teams, one district championship team and multiple state individual qualifiers. Anderson died in 2013 in The Villages, Florida. He is survived by his two sons Eric and Mark, who are both graduates of Georgetown High School. Tom Anderson was a consummate coach on and off the links. He believed that more important than the lessons he gave in golf, were the life lessons that the kids learned in golf. His famous sign off for his floggers was, “Honesty, Integrity and Sportsmanship = Golf!” Receiving the GHS Athletic Hall of Fame Plaque on behalf of Tom Anderson was his son, Mark.

Terry Boone

Terry Boone graduated from Georgetown High School in 1968. Boone, an all-around athlete, excelled in sports at GHS. As a four-year member of the varsity cross country and track & field teams, he claimed the title of state runner-up in the 880 yard run his senior year with a time of 1:58.70. Boone was also a force on the varsity basketball team and was named the team’s Most Valuable Player in 1968. He earned a scholarship to attend college and play basketball at Bemidji State University. During his four years at Bemidji, Boone was a defensive stand-out. He was named the Defensive MVP in 1969, 1970 and 1971. He also earned All-NICA honors in 1970. After graduation from college, Boone began his 36-year career at Browerville High School as a teacher and a coach. His passion for athletics continued, and he coached his varsity boys’ basketball team to the sectional finals in 1995 and 1998, and helped coach the varsity girls’ basketball team to the state tournaments in 2014 and 2015.

Jimmy Lewis

Jimmy Lewis is a 1977 Graduate of White Oak High School/ Brown County Joint Vocational School. Upon graduation from high school, Lewis served in the United States Army in the capacity of a Military Police Officer. In 1981, after receiving his college degree through the military, he worked for the town of Georgetown as a police officer until his retirement in 2010. Lewis is currently serving as the chief of police in the Village of Sardinia. Over the last 15 years, Lewis has volunteered his evenings to help the G-Men and Lady G-Men basketball teams in running the score clock. “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they just have the heart”- the Georgetown Jr./Sr. High School community has found to be the epitome of Jimmy Lewis and what he has done for our school district’s athletic program. He has three children – Jessica (Georgetown Graduate-1999), Brittany and Joshua.

Jess Adamson

Jess Adamson graduated from Georgetown High School in 2013. He was a four-year member of the varsity track & field team and he was the team captain for all field events. During his throwing career at GHS, Adamson set new school records for both shot put and discus. In the discus throw, he was the champion thrower at the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Track & Field Meet in 2010, 2011, and 2012; and he was the runner-up in 2013. Adamson was also the Division III District Champion in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013; setting the GHS record of 157’ 09” in discus event at the 2013 meet. He also competed and medaled each year at the Division III regional competition. In the shot put throw, Adamson was the champion thrower at both the SBAAC Championship Meet and at the Division III District Tournament in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. He was also the champion thrower at the Division III Regional Tournament in 2010, 2011 and 2012, and earned the bronze medal in 2013. Adamson medaled at the OHSAA State Championships every year, finishing 7th in 2010, 4th in 2011, and 3rd in both 2012 and 2013. He was the champion thrower and the inaugural record setter in the first-ever Cincinnati Division II/III Coaches Classic in 2013. He was also named as an USATF National Elite Athlete in 2013. Adamson was the shot put champion at the 2013 Midwest Meet of Champions, an all-star interstate track and field meet for the best high school senior athletes in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Adamson ended his career as a high athlete with a colossal shot put throw of 63-5.75, setting another school record at GHS. He received a full scholarship to Northern Kentucky University to throw shot put and hammer for the Norse. While at NKU, he threw the shot for a personal record of 52-8.25 and earned a gold place finish in one outdoor league championship and in two indoor league championships.