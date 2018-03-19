Carlos L Anderson

Carlos Lee Anderson, age 35, of Mason, Ohio, died Saturday March 17, 2018 at Brookside Extended Care. He was born in Columbia City, Kentucky on April 3, 1982 to James and Teresa (Foster) Anderson. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ova and Beryl Anderson and grandmother Joyce Foster. Carlos is survived by his parents, brother, William (Amanda) Anderson; nephews, Bo Stinson, Cameron Anderson, Taylor Anderson, and Carly Anderson; grandfather, Finis Foster, and numerous aunts and uncles. A Graveside services is 11:00 am Saturday March 24, 2018 at the New Harmony Shiloh Cemetery in Mt. Orab, OH. Burial will be in New Harmony Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH and also Saturday 10-11am at the New Harmony Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.