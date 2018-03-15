Eastern’s Madison Hopkins competes at OATCCC Indoor State Championships

Submitted news –

For the third straight year, Eastern High School senior Madison Hopkins participated in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Indoor State Championship. The 2018 event was recently held at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva. Hopkins competed in two events at the indoor state meet. She finished in third place in the triple jump Divisions II-III event with a jump of 33-09.50. Hopkins also competed in the long jump Divisions II-III event, where the Eastern senior placed sixth with a jump of 16-07.25. Hopkins is preparing for another successful season of outdoor track with the Eastern Lady Warriors.