Darryll W Patrick

Darryll Wayne Patrick, 58 years old of Utopia, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Hospice of Cincinnati, East, Anderson, Ohio.

He is Survived by his Wife: Melissa McKenzie Patrick. 2 Sons: Darryll Patrick Jr. and Brady Patrick. Late Parents: Harold Lee and Norma Patrick. Also survived by 4 Brothers: Stuart Lee (Mary) Patrick, Lonnie (Ellen) Patrick, Ronald Patrick and Robert (Laura) Patrick. 3 Sisters: Teresa (The late Jerry) Guinn, Dawn (David) Watson and Michelle (Roger) Clark. Numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends. Aunt: Lelia Meyers. He was a member of the Felicity Church of the Nazarene.

Funeral Services will be at the Felicity Church of the Nazarene, Light St., Felicity, Ohio, 45120 on Friday, March 16, 2018 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will also be on Friday, March 16, 2018 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, also at the church. Burial will be at the Felicity Cemetery, Felicity, Ohio.

