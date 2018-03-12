Eight charged in drug bust

By Wayne Gates –

Eight people have been arrested at what police are calling a local hub of drug activity.

On Feb. 28, the Brown County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sardinia Police Department, and Mount Orab Police Department, executed a search warrant at 12685 and 12697 Heaton Road in Sardinia.

“There have been complaints for the better part of a decade about drug trafficking happening from this property,” said Task Force Commander Justin Conley.

“There have been multiple convictions of people involved with the property. The task force served a warrant out there last year and found evidence of trafficking, evidence of drug abuse.”

The task force named three of the eight people arrested, including property owner Delbert Malott, his son Shaine Malott and Carl Hampton.

Two of the suspects, Shaine Malott and Carl Hampton, are currently incarcerated at the Brown County Jail on charges of Illegal Assembly or Possession of Chemicals for the Manufacture of Drugs, and Illegal Manufacture of Drugs.