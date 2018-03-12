Eastern school board cuts staff

By Martha B. Jacob –

Approximately 45 people were in attendance of Eastern Local School District’s Board of Education meeting on Feb. 28 including residents of the district, teachers and staff members.

The board had formed a special committee to serve on a Cost Reduction Plan to help save the district money and recommend cuts. Those serving on the committee included, Jenny Cierely, Jimmy Simpson, Angela Hauke, Jerry Sawyers, Josh Michael, Jordan Michael, Katrina Wagoner, Jennifer Grimes, Dawn Wallace, Kevin Kendall and Michele Filon.

Most visitors at the meeting were there to defend a teacher (Tracy Staggs) who had been let go from her position along with two other positions that had been ended.