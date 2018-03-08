Phyllis A Tekuelve

Phyllis Ann Tekuelve, age 82 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a retired inspector for Ball. Phyllis was born October 28, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl and Edna (Lang) Creighton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son – Clarence Tekeulve and several brothers and sisters. Phyllis Ann Tekuelve, age 82 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Thursday, March 1, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a retired inspector for Ball. Phyllis was born October 28, 1935 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl and Edna (Lang) Creighton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son – Clarence Tekeulve and several brothers and sisters.

Ms. Tekuelve is survived by two sons – Allen Tekuelve and wife Jean of Cincinnati, Ohio and John Tekuelve and wife Tammy of Georgetown, Ohio; one granddaughter – Ashley Combs and husband Justin of Burlington, Kentucky; one brother – James Creighton of Mt. Orab, Ohio and one sister – Velma Shelton of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday , March 5 , 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 1 2 :00 P .M. – 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Buford Cemetery in Buford , Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203.