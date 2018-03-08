Jane A Ballein

Jane Ann Ballein, age 86 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Monday, February 12, 2018 at her residence. She was homemaker and a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ in Sardinia, Ohio. Jane was born August 20, 1931 in New Hope, Ohio the daughter of the late Peter and Jessie (Hughes) Boothby. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one great-great grandson – Luke Copas, two brothers – John and David Boothby and one sister – Delores Duncanson. Jane Ann Ballein, age 86 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Monday, February 12, 2018 at her residence. She was homemaker and a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ in Sardinia, Ohio. Jane was born August 20, 1931 in New Hope, Ohio the daughter of the late Peter and Jessie (Hughes) Boothby. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by one great-great grandson – Luke Copas, two brothers – John and David Boothby and one sister – Delores Duncanson.

Mrs. Ballein is survived by her husband of 70 years, Robert L. Ballein, whom she married April 19, 1947; three children – Roberta Hood and husband Jim of Mt.Orab, Ohio, Ronald Ballein and wife Patricia of Ripley, Ohio and Diana Ellis and husband Don of Mt.Orab, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Lori Patrick and husband Keith, Bobbie Knabb and husband Mike, Brian Ballein and wife Kelly, Susan Dotson and husband Mark, Steven Robbins and wife Sherry, Angela Davis and husband Anthony, Amy Gidley and husband Andrew and Andrew Ellis and husband David; fourteen great grandchildren – Kyle Patrick, Katie Smith and husband Josh, Ashley Copas, Tyler Knabb, Brian and Brittany Ballein, Hannah and Zach Dotson, Stephanie, Steve and Shelly Robbins and Michael, Matthew and Mia Gidley; three great-great grandchildren – Emma Copas, Jackson Smith and Blaire Johnson; four brothers and sisters – Tulane Barber and husband Bill, Gene Boothby, Charlie Boothby and wife Dorothy all of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Darlene Murrell and husband Jim of Williamsburg, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, February 17, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Kevin Hamilton will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen for a Cure at ww5.komen.org