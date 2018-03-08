Broncos compete in Division I District Wrestling Championships, awarded at SBAAC Winter Banquet

Lucas is state bound after third place district finish –

By Wade Linville –

Western Brown Bronco wrestlers hit the mats once again March 2-3, competing in the Southwest District Division I Wrestling Championships at Kettering Fairmont High School after placing runner-up as a team in the Lebanon Sectional Tournament.

The Broncos faced some of their stiffest competition of the season in the individual district championships, and there was one Western Brown wrestler, senior Brandon Lucas (47-5), to earn a berth in the state tourney after finishing third in the district championships in the 113-pound weight class.

Only the top four wrestlers from each weight class and one alternate qualified for this year’s state tournament scheduled for March 8-10 in Columbus. The top six placers in each weight class received district medals.

Western Brown senior Jedidiah Marlow (38-7) wrestled his way to a sixth place district finish in the 120-pound weight class.

Western Brown senior Seth Taylor finished sixth in the 132-pound class of this year’s district tourney, while senior teammate Jordan Hamblin finished fifth in the 138-pound class.

Western Brown junior Dylan Mosher wrestled his way to a sixth place district tourney finish in the 182-pound class.

As a team, the Broncos finished in seventh place in the district championships.

The Broncos were awarded their Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference Championship Trophy during the conference’s annual winter sports awards dinner and banquet, and there were several members of the Western Brown varsity wrestling team to take home individual awards. Lucas earned top honors in the SBAAC American Division, receiving the Wrestler of the Year Award.

Western Brown head coach Wendel Donathan took home the SBAAC American Division Wrestler Coach of the Year Award after coaching his team to a conference title.

Receiving First Team Awards during Tuesday’s SBAAC Winter Sports Awards Banquet in Hamersville were Western Brown’s Lucas, Marlow, Tanner Donathan (jr.), Taylor, Hamblin, Eric Altman (sr.), and Stamper.

The Broncos dominated this year’s SBAAC Tournament to finish as the conference champions with a team score of 234.5, while Bethel-Tate was runner-up with a team score of 139.5.