Sarah F Collier

Sarah Fisher Collier age 35, formerly of Ripley, OH, passed away Friday February 23, 2018 in Waverly, OH. She was born November 11, 1982 in Georgetown, OH the daughter of William B. and Tara (Johnson) Fisher. Sarah is survived by her daughter; Isabelle Regenstein of Ripley, parents; Bill and Tara Fisher of Ripley, grandmother; Sigrid Johnson of Georgetown, 3 brothers; Billy (Heidi) Fisher of Ripley, Jimmy Fisher of Decatur, Jesse Fisher of Ripley, 4 nieces, 4 nephews, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Following cremation, there will be a private service at a later date. The Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville is serving the family. Friends and Families may sign Sarah’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.