James W Clark

James William Clark, age 81 of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Sunday, March 4, 2018 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was retired from the Ford Motor Company, a member, past deacon and Sunday school teacher at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church and a member of the UAW. Jim was born May 20, 1936 in Eubank, Kentucky the son of the late Orville and Iva (Trowbridge) Clark. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one son – Kevin Clark in 2010; two brothers – Carter and Mike Clark and one sister – Geraldine Bredwell. Mr. Clark is survived by his wife of 63 years, Naomi Clark, whom he married May 15, 1954; three children – Michele Mills and husband Carl of West Union, Ohio, Teresa Clark of Cincinnati, Ohio and Blaine Clark of Felicity, Ohio; three sisters – Joanne Galyon of Kingston, Tennessee, Jill Gulick and husband Wilson of Decatur, Ohio and Kathy Reid and husband Ron of Georgetown, Ohio; six grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Mt. Orab First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt, Orab, Ohio 45154. Pastor Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 8, 2018 at the church. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee 37214. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com