By Wayne Gates –

A tornado hit near Hamersville very early Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF1 tornado with maximum wind speeds of 90 MPH touched down northeast of Hamersville at 12:13 a.m. on Feb. 25 and stayed on the ground for five minutes.

The maximum width of the damage path was 300 yards and the length was 4.9 miles.

Other areas near the tornado path suffered straight line wind damage.