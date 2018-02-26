Ohio River on the rise

By Wayne Gates –

The Ohio River is above flood stage, causing street closures and campground closings.

As of Feb. 19. the river was two feet above flood stage at Maysville and one foot above flood stage at Meldahl Dam. On Feb. 20, Cherry and Front streets as well as Third, Fourth and Fifth streets were closed in Ripley and Water Street was closed in Aberdeen.

“Right now it looks like it’s going to be more of a nuisance flood, but people have been encouraged to prepare themselves,” said Brown County Emergency Management Director Barbara Davis.

Davis said that the water is expected to be above flood stage until around March 4.