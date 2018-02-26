Forecast: Blizzards in Mt. Orab

By Wayne Gates –

Mt. Orab residents can expect Blizzards in May.

A new Dairy Queen is under construction across from the Mt. Orab Food Court on Leininger Street. The target date to open for business is Mother’s Day.

Franchisee Keith Chambers said the hiring process for the restaurant will begin soon.

“We intend on hiring about 40 team members and we will start the interviewing process in mid-March,” said Chambers.

“We will put out information on how to apply in about a month. People can watch the newspaper for information on where to send resumes.”

The new restaurant will be a million dollar investment for Chambers.

He said the building will have inside and patio seating, and being designed to accommodate regular customers he sees at his other Dairy Queen.