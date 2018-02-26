Norma J Shafer

Norma Jean (Linville) Shafer, age 80, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 18, 2018, at Elmcroft of Xenia. Norma was born April 1, 1937, in Georgetown, Ohio, to Orville Ralph Linville and Icy Belle Warner. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas Shafer Sr., son Robert, sister Shirley (Raymond) Sims, and brother Ronald, she is survived by her daughter Tracie (and special friend Greg Morelock), son Thomas, Jr. (Jane), sister Velma (Jerry) Butler, brother Bud (Judy) Linville, and numerous nieces and nephews. Norma grew up in the southern Ohio towns of Georgetown and Ripley, and moved to the Dayton area to raise a family and support her husband’s important work at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. She enjoyed many hobbies throughout her life, including sewing and needlework, cooking and baking, gardening, reading, playing games and cards, and traveling. Norma also loved caring for her animals over the years, including all of her dogs and the many birds and squirrels who visited her birdfeeders, especially the beloved cardinal – or “red bird.” She spent many years supporting her children and Beavercreek schools by volunteering her time to teachers and numerous school projects, and also devoted many Saturdays and Sundays to regional Special Olympics events. For the last few years of her life, Norma was an active member of Victory Baptist Church in Beavercreek with her daughter Tracie and special friend Mary Spencer. Norma will be missed by her friends and family, and all others who got a chance to know her. She was a kind, generous person who thought of others first, and her sweet disposition was known to many throughout her life. A special thank-you goes out to Norma’s amazing caregivers at Elmcroft of Xenia and the incredible staff from Hospice of Dayton. The family will receive friends from 10 to 12 Noon, on Monday, February 26, 2018, at Newcomer in Beavercreek, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, 45432. Pastor William Keen will officiate the service for Norma following the viewing at 12 Noon, and she will then be interred at Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 North Valley Road, Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, the Alzheimer’s Association, Special Olympics, or ASPCA. Please visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special memory of Norma for the family.