Lady Rockets cruise to sectional finals

By Wade Linville –

The Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets are headed to the Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament finals at Monroe High School after topping Cincinnati College Prep 54-26 in the sectional semifinals at Monroe on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The Lady Rockets entered sectional tournament play at Monroe as the No. 4 seed with a record of 8-11 at the time of the tournament draw, defeating No. 6 seed Yellow Springs 55-33 in round of the sectional tourney on Feb. 17 before taking down No. 5 seed CCP. The Lady Rockets will move on to face No. 1 seed Legacy Christian (17-2 at the time of tournament draw) in the sectional finals on Monday, Feb. 26 with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. There were two Lady Rockets to reach double figures in scoring in the Lady Rockets round-one sectional win over Yellow Springs. Fayetteville’s Cecilia Murphy led the way in scoring with 16 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists, while Hannah Wiederhold shot for 12 points in addition to pulling down five rebounds. Fayetteville senior Haley Moore hammered the boards for 13 rebounds and shot for six points in the Lady Rockets’ win over Yellow Springs. In the sectional semifinals game against CCP, the Lady Rockets went on an early run to hold a 15-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they would hold a 27-9 lead at halftime break after outscoring CCP 12-5 in the second period en route to their 28-point victory. It was Murphy leading the way for the Lady Rockets in scoring once again, racking up 16 points in addition to five rebounds and three assists in the win over CCP. “She is one tough cookie,” Fayetteville-Perry head coach Toby Sheets said of his junior point guard Cecilia Murphy after her performance in the sectional win over Yellow Springs. “I love her aggressiveness and her quickness and she’s not a bad shooter. You can’t take away her hustle and her guts.” Fayetteville’s Taylor Malone recorded a double-double in the sectional semifinal win with 10 rebounds and 14 points. Fayetteville’s Paige Lockwood also shot for double figures against CCP, finishing with 12 points as the third Lady Rocket to fire for double figures in the contest. As the Lady Rockets advanced in sectional tourney play, Sheets said his varsity crew “will be ready.”