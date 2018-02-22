Joseph A Shelton

Joseph Allen Shelton, age 76 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, February 19, 2018 at his residence. He was a farmer, a United States Army veteran and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Joe was born February 5, 1942 in Aberdeen, Ohio the son of the late Wesley Merrill and Minnie Katherine (Sparks) Shelton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Lloyd Joseph “Big Joe” Shelton and one brother – Henry Shelton. Joseph Allen Shelton, age 76 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, February 19, 2018 at his residence. He was a farmer, a United States Army veteran and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Joe was born February 5, 1942 in Aberdeen, Ohio the son of the late Wesley Merrill and Minnie Katherine (Sparks) Shelton. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one son – Lloyd Joseph “Big Joe” Shelton and one brother – Henry Shelton.

Mr. Shelton is survived by his wife of 30 years – Janie (Poole) Shelton whom he married November 27, 1987; three daughters – Vicki Carrington and husband Mike of Georgetown, Ohio, Brandie Carter and husband Mike of Georgetown, Ohio and Janelle Shields and Lonnie of Maysville, Kentucky; fourteen grandchildren – Alexandra Carrington of Amelia, Ohio, Mackenzi Carrington of Dayton, Ohio, Sydney, Anthony and Brandon Carrington, Bethany Lawrence and husband J.J. and Christian Carter all of Georgetown, Ohio, Eric Courts of Lima, Ohio, Andy Courts of Burleson, Texas and Alice, Isabella, Lonnie Jr, Rose and Allen Shields all of Maysville, Kentucky and four great grandchildren – Carter Carrington, Hayley and Jayce Lawrence and Adrianna Carter.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Kevin Whitsett and Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, February 22, 2018 at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio will military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 of Georgetown. Ohio. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.