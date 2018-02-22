G-Men bowlers capture SBAAC National Division Title

Western Brown’s Austin Grammar earns American Division Bowler of Year honors –

By Wade Linville –

In their school’s first year of high school bowling, the Georgetown G-Men have captured the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Title. The G-Men finished their regular season 10-2 in SBAAC National Division play to claim the league crown, and they would go on to win the SBAAC National Division Bowling Team Tournament. Earning spots on the SBAAC National Division First Team of boys bowling all-stars were Georgetown junior Carson Ralston and Georgetown freshman Aiden Poe. Georgetown bowlers earning spots on the SBAAC National Division Second Team were Jackson Dalton (jr.) and Charlie Haney (so.).

Georgetown’s Courtney Shannon has been named the SBAAC National Division Coach of the Year for high school boys bowling. Earning SBAAC National Division Bowler of the Year honors was Clermont Northeastern senior Layne Todd. In the SBAAC American Division, the Western Brown Broncos finished their regular season third in league play with an 8-7 league record behind second place Wilmington (12-3) and the league champion team of Clinton-Massie (13-2). Western Brown sophomore Austin Grammar earned SBAAC American Division Bowler of the Year honors. SBAAC First Team bowlers, coaches of the year, and bowlers of the year will receive their awards during the SBAAC Winter Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet at Hamersville School on Tuesday, March 6.