Freda Hopkins Neu, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a medical secretary. Freda was born February 19, 1932 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Burgess and Audrey (Walker) Wallingford. She was also preceded in death by her husbands – Stanley Hopkins and Harold Neu. Freda Hopkins Neu, age 86 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a medical secretary. Freda was born February 19, 1932 in Mason County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Burgess and Audrey (Walker) Wallingford. She was also preceded in death by her husbands – Stanley Hopkins and Harold Neu.

Mrs. Neu is survived by one daughter – Sharon Palestine and husband Michael of Santa Fe, New Mexico; three grandchildren – Cara Scarola and husband Ahlum of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Sarah Paxson and husband Michael of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Elliot Palestine of Boston, Massachusetts; two great grandchildren – Ryder and Sylbie Scarola; three brothers – Lewis Wallingford of Maysville, Kentucky, Charles Wallingford and wife Dottie of Georgetown, Ohio and Ralph Wallingford of Georgetown, Ohio; one sister – Betty Purdin of Sardinia, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Don Young will officiate. There will be no visitation. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Hope, 215 Hughes Boulevard, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154.