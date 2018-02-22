Broncos earn 5th straight SBAAC wrestling title

Lucas is American Division Wrestler of Year –

By Wade Linville

The Western Brown Broncos captured their high school wrestling program’s fifth consecutive Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Title on Feb. 17, dominating the mats to win this year’s SBAAC Wrestling Tournament at Blanchester High School. The Broncos racked up a team score of 234.5 with their nearest competitor being the Bethel-Tate Tigers, who finished second of 11 teams in Saturday’s SBAAC Tournament. Western Brown’s senior wrestling standout, Brandon Lucas, has earned SBAAC American Division Wrestler of the Year honors after winning the 113-pound weight class in this year’s SBAAC Tourney. Lucas pinned Goshen’s Josh Dunn in the tournament finals to claim the SBAAC crown in the 113-pound class. Western Brown junior Tanner Donathan captured the individual SBAAC title in the 126-pound weight class, pinning Clinton-Massie’s Matt Asher for the win in the tournament finals. Also staking claim to an individual league title was Western Brown senior Jedidiah Marlow, who won the 120-pound weight class in Saturday’s SBAAC Tournament by winning by a 12-4 major decision over Bethel-Tate’s Trey Sander in the final round. Another Bronco capturing an individual SBAAC American Division title was Seth Taylor, who pinned Blanchester’s Johnny Schirmer in the tournament finals to win the 132-pound weight class. Western Brown senior Jordan Hamblin kept the streak going for the Broncos, topping New Richmond’s Ryan Wolf by 11-0 major decision to take first place in the 138-pound weight class. Western Brown senior Eric Altman finished as the SBAAC champ in the 170-pound weight class, winning a 5-2 decision over Bethel-Tate’s Owen Holtke in the final round. Western Brown’s Davey Stamper claimed a narrow 4-2 decision win over New Richmond’s Trent Felts in the tournament finals to become the SBAAC champ in the 195-pound weight class. Western Brown’s Justin Noble finished runner-up in the 220-pound weight class. Western Brown’s Owen Bingamon and Derek Spears wrestled for third place finishes in this year’s SBAAC Tourney, while teammates Ezra Marlow (145-pound class) and Seth Jermer (285-pound class) ended Saturday’s tournament with fourth place individual finishes. After coaching his team to another SBAAC title, Western Brown’s Wendel Donathan has again been named the SBAAC American Division Wrestling Coach of the Year.