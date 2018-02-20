Ramona Schmidt 74 of Sardinia passed away on Feb 15, 2018 at Mercy Clermont Hospital in Batavia. She is survived by her husband Charles , 2 sons Damon and Devon Schmidt, and 1 daughter Dana Schmidt. 2 brothers John Lewis and Brownie Lewis and 2 sisters Dori Gresham and Patty Midkiff.

Funeral services will be held Wed Feb 21, 2018 1 p.m. at the Sardinia Church of Christ. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service at the church. Burial will be in the Sardinia Cemetery. Beam-Fender Funeral Home serving the family.